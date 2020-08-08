Save $35 on a Fire TV Stick 4K and Echo Dot bundle with the latest Amazon deals

The latest Amazon deals have just dropped a great price on an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k and Echo Dot bundle. You can pick them up for just $64.98 (was $99) right now - the perfect combination for a cheap but effective smart home setup.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is Amazon's latest third-generation streaming stick, boasting full 4K support, built-in Alexa voice support, and a huge range of content from its vast lineup of support apps. It's the size of a USB stick, costs peanuts, but supports Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, as well as others, meaning it's a great little addition to any streaming setup.

The Echo Dot is arguably even more useful than the Fire TV Stick. These small but mighty smart speakers can be used pretty much anywhere in your home - the kitchen, bedroom, or even the garden shed if you've got WiFi. Using the Echo Dot you'll be able to play your favorite tunes, make use of Alexa's assistant capabilities, and even control other smart devices in your home.

Separately, these would cost $99 by themselves without the bundle, so it's a great little saving overall on two really useful devices. What's more, when bundled together you're getting a package that's greater than the sum of its parts since they'll pair very nicely indeed, even allowing you to remotely voice-control your TV using the Echo Dot.

Not in the US? Check out the latest Echo Dot deals in your region just below.



Amazon deals: save $35 on a Fire TV bundle

Fire TV Stick 4K bundle with Echo Dot: $99.98 $64.98 at Amazon

The perfect combination to kickstart any nascent smart home setup, this Fire TV stick and Echo Dot bundle is set to save you almost $40 this weekend at Amazon. Not only will you get access to over 500,000 movies and shows, but you'll also get full remote hands-free voice control of your TV, thanks to seamless device pairing.

View Deal

Amazon - see all the latest Echo Dot deals and Fire TV deals

see all the latest Echo Dot deals and Fire TV deals Best Buy - also offers Amazon device deals

For more options, check out our Amazon Fire Stick prices and deals page, where you'll find more great offers across the whole range. Our Amazon Echo prices article is also available if you're just looking to pick up a smart speaker by itself.

