Saudi Arabia vs Egypt live stream: how to watch today's World Cup football online

Live stream Saudi Arabia vs Egypt - when and where Saudia Arabia will go up against Egypt on Monday, June 25 at Volgograd Arena. The stadium was built on the site of the demolished Central Stadium and its roof rests on a cable frame arranged to form a bicycle wheel pattern created by steel-wire cables. The match will kick-off at 3pm BST (10am ET, 7am PT, 12am AEST) - so that's 5pm for locals wanting to see how Group A plays out. Fans in Saudi Arabia can watch the game at 5pm and fans in Egypt can tune in at 4pm.

Saudi Arabia and Egypt will meet on the pitch for one last time today as both Arab nations have failed to progress to the second round of the FIFA World Cup. Yes, this may be the last match Saudi Arabia and Egypt play in Russia 2018, but we’re expecting a high scoring game now that the pressure of making it to the top of the Group A has been lifted from both teams.

Saudi Arabia went up against host nation Russia during their first World Cup game in which they suffered a crushing 5-0 defeat. Unfortunately for the team, their second game against Uruguay also ended in a 1-0 loss despite the fact that they were far better on the ball.

Egypt is in a similar position to Saudi Arabia after losing to Uruguay in a game they played without their star player Mohammed Salah and then following that up with a 3-1 defeat to Russia even with Salah on the field.

If you’re a football fan in Saudi Arabia, Egypt or anywhere else in the world, we’ll show you how to live stream World Cup 2018 for free so that you don’t miss any of the action out of this year’s tournament.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream Saudi Arabia vs Egypt live in the UK

If you live in the UK and have a television, you can watch Saudi Arabia vs Egypt live on ITV4. The network’s coverage of the game will begin at 3pm BST and if you prefer to watch the match on your mobile device you can do so with the ITV Hub app .

How to watch Saudi Arabia vs Egypt: US live stream

Football fans in the US can watch the World Cup on Fox Sport as the network is the official broadcaster in the US. The Saudi Arabia vs Egypt match will begin at 10am ET or at 7am PT and will be shown on Fox. If you’re on the go, you can also watch all of Fox’s coverage via its Fox Sports Go app on either Android or iOS. Cord cutters without a cable subscription don’t have to miss out on the action either, as they can watch the World Cup on streaming services such as Sling or fuboTV . If you’d rather watch the match for free, you could also use a VPN to change your location and watch another country’s broadcast online.

How to watch Egypt vs Saudi Arabia: Canada live stream

If you live in Canada and want to watch the World Cup, CTV is the best option to catch all of the matches as the network is the official broadcaster of the event in Canada. CTV will show the Saudi Arabial match on Monday, June 25 and its coverage will begin at 9am ET. You can also watch the match on your mobile devices using the CTV Go app . Logging into another country’s broadcast with a VPN is also a great way to catch the game if you don’t have a cable subscription and we’ll walk you through the whole process in the instructions above.

How to watch Saudi Arabia vs Egypt: Australia live stream

While Optus Sport may be the official Australian broadcaster of the 2018 World Cup, technical issues with the network’s World Cup coverage have led to a new agreement with SBS . Besides broadcasting all of the country’s national team games , SBS will now simulcast the World Cup until the end of the Group Stage on Friday, June 29. This means that football fans in Australia can now live stream the World Cup for free until we reach the Knockout stage. SBS will show the Saudi Arabia vs Egypt game at midnight tonight.

How to watch Egypt vs Saudi Arabia: New Zealand live stream

Sky Sports has won the rights to show all of the World Cup matches in New Zealand and unlike in the UK, you’ll have to be a cable subscriber to watch. Sky Sports will show the Saudi Arabia vs Egypt game at 8:30am NZST. You can also catch the game on your mobile devices with the Sky Go app . As is the case in other countries without a free option to watch the World Cup, you could always tune into another country’s broadcast by using a VPN .

