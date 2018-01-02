Samsung is offering Rs. 1000 discount on the Galaxy On NXT 16GB on January 3

Samsung is offering a Rs. 1000 discount on the 16GB variant of its Galaxy On Nxt smartphone. The device will be sold on Flipkart for Rs. 9,999 as part of its Mobile Bonanza sale, starting on January 3. According to the Flipkart listing, the device will be on discount from 00:00am on January 3.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 16GB Specifications

The 16GB variant of the Galaxy On Nxt has a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS LCD display. The phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 7870 chipset, with 3GB RAM and 16GB storage, with support for microSD cards up to 256GB. On the back, the Galaxy On Nxt comes with a 13MP camera and on the front, it sports an 8MP camera.

Other specs of the phone include a 3,300mAh battery, dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS. It runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with TouchWiz UI on top.

While this isn't particularly a new launch, the 16GB variant of the Galaxy On Nxt seems to be new. Samsung hasn't officially announced a new device, but seems to have updated the amount of storage with this one. The company also has a 16GB On Nxt selling for Rs. 18,490.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 16GB variant has been priced at Rs. 10,999. It will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting from January 3. Initially, the phone will be available at a discount of Rs. 1,000 during the Flipkart 2018 Mobiles Bonanza sale.