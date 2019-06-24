Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e and Galaxy Tab A 10.1 launched in India

Moving beyond smartphones, Samsung has launched two new Android tablets in India. These are the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e and Galaxy Tab A 10.1 which aim to provide a great viewing experience without compromising on performance or portability. Let's take a look at the price and specifications.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e and Galaxy Tab A 10.1: price and availability

Samsung offers both the tablets in two variants-- Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi + LTE, along with three colour options-- black, gold and silver. The Tab S5e starts at Rs 35,999 for the Wi-Fi-only version and Rs 39,999 for the Wi-Fi + LTE model. It is already on sale across India and can be purchased from Samsung e-Shop, Opera House along with regional retail shops. The Wi-Fi variant of the Tab S5e is also available on Amazon India and the LTE variant on Flipkart.

More affordable out of the two, the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 starts at Rs 14,999 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 19,999 for the LTE variant. The Wi-Fi version will be available from June 26 while the LTE one will go on sale starting July 1. The Tab A 10.1 will also be available on Amazon India.

As part of the launch offer, people buying the Tab S5e on or before July 31 can shell additional Rs 3,500 for the Book Cover Keyboard which usually sells for Rs 7,999.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e specifications

With an all-metal construction and a 5.5mm heft, the Tab S5e is a gorgeous looking tablet. It features a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels. The display occupies 82% of the body and gives it a wide 16:10 aspect ratio.

The tablet is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 615 as the GPU. This is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie based OneUI. There's a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. On the audio front, the Tab S5e is outfitted with four speakers tuned by AKG.

The side-mounted power button doubles up as a fingerprint sensor. It is powered by 7,040mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. Samsung claims that it can go up to 14.5 hours of video playback, but we'll be testing that claim for our full review.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 specifications

The Galaxy Tab A 10.1 features a 10.1-inch Full HD (1920 x 1200 pixels) IPS display, with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by Exynos 7904 chipset with an octa-core CPU and is paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage. Like the Tab S5e, this one also runs Android P topped with OneUI.

There is an 8MP camera on the back and a 5MP selfie camera on the front. The tablet has a 6,150mAh battery that powers it through the day.