Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in green could be the best-looking phone of 2022

Audio player loading…

We haven’t always been kind about the leaked design of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, with its boxy Galaxy Note-like look, but the latest leak reveals one of the colors it might come in, and it’s one of the best shades we’ve seen a phone in for a while.

Leaker @UniverseIce revealed the shade of green that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will apparently be available in, and LetsGoDigital cooked up some renders showing how the phone might look in that shade, as you can see below.

It’s a very dark, very classy shade of green, as we’d expect from a premium phone, but it looks far more interesting than the typical blacks, white and silvers that we see many smartphones launch in. We’re big fans.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

Of course, there’s no guarantee that this leak is accurate, but we’ve heard a few times that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in green (as well as black, white, and dark red), and if it’s going to be then an understated shade like this would fit with Samsung’s usual approach to color on its top models.

Elsewhere, SamMobile has spotted that UK retailer box.co.uk has listed numerous accessories for the Samsung Galaxy S22 range, including lots of cases. Including different color combinations there are at least 66 options shown.

Sadly most of them don’t include pictures, but it’s notable that none of the Galaxy S22 Ultra’s cases are described as having a slot for the S Pen, adding further evidence to the idea that there’s a slot in the phone for the stylus.

The listings also suggest that the S Pen stylus itself will come in a choice of black, white, dark red or green – just like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumored to.

Opinion: less white, more green

While Samsung’s reluctance to use bright colors on expensive phones remains disappointing, I’d happily take interesting dark shades like the green above instead.

I’m hopeful that the rumored dark red will be just as stylish, and between the two of them, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra could be available in a much more interesting selection of shades than the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (which was sold in the likes of navy and brown).

That’s still only two interesting colors though, with the rumored black and white shades sure to leave the handset looking much like any other glass slab.

So it’s a shame there aren’t more options (assuming the rumors are right), especially as some of the colors we’ve heard about might not be available in all regions, or might be exclusive to Samsung’s store. Choice is good, and I’m not sure I can bring myself to drop $1000/£1000 on another white rectangle.