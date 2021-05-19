Samsung Galaxy S21 deals now come with a feature worth over £250 called Boost

In the never-ending race to stand out in the competitive world of smartphones, Samsung has released a new feature worth over £250 for its flagship Galaxy S21 series.

Named 'Samsung Boost', this new promotion is available on the Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and Ultra. Whether you've already bought one of these handsets or have it on your wish list, you can get the feature.

So what is it? Boost is essentially a number of free subscriptions for a collection of different apps and services. These include:

2 months Adobe Spark Post

2 months Adobe Photoshop

3 months Antstream Arcade

6 months Calm Premium

4 months Deezer HiFi

3 months Fiit

3 months Google Play Pass

Google Play Points

4 months YouTube Premium

3 months magazine and newspapers with Readly

That's obviously a pretty extensive list and considering it doesn't actually cost anything, it's something any S21 customer will want to quickly jump on.

Teg Dosanjh, Director of Connected Services and Technology at Samsung UK said: "At Samsung, our customers are at the heart of everything we do and we challenge ourselves to deliver to them the best services and technologies that enable the very best experience with us. It is from listening to our customers that Samsung Boost was born."

It doesn't matter where you buy your Samsung Galaxy S21 deals from, you simply need to sign into your Samsung account and make a claim for the subscription or benefit you're after.

With 30 months of free subscriptions, this is certainly one of Samsung's more ambitious projects and while it is exclusively for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series right now, Samsung plans to roll it out to future flagship series.

Head straight to Samsung to get these devices: