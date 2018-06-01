Samsung Galaxy J4 launched with 5.5-inch HD display, 13MP rear camera and more

Korean smartphone maker Samsung has announced the launch of a new budget device in its J series, dubbed as the Samsung Galaxy J4. The device was introduced last week and has now made its way to India. The device is available starting at Rs. 9,990 from offline retailers in the country.

While it is placed in the budget segment and not much can be expected from a budget device, the Galaxy J4 disappoints in terms of specifications. It features a 16:9 display, single cameras at both front and back and lacks a fingerprint sensor. These days, 18:9 display, dual camera setup and fingerprint sensors are becoming more popular in the budget segment. Recently, Samsung had launched four budget and mid-range devices in its Galaxy J and Galaxy A series.

Samsung Galaxy J4 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy J4 runs on Android 8.0 Oreo and features a 5.5-inch HD Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:9. It will compete with devices like Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Realme 1 and other recently launched devices that feature an 18:9 display.

In terms of performance, the Samsung Galaxy J4 is powered by an octa core Exynos 7570 SoC coupled with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU. In terms of memory, the device is available in two variants – 2GB RAM + 16GB internal storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy J4 features a 13MP primary camera with f/1.9 aperture and an LED flash. On the front, the device sports a 5MP secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture and an LED flash.

The Samsung Galaxy J4 is powered by a 3,000mAh battery and connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS and FM Radio. Additional features on the device include Samsung Mall and dual apps support.

Commenting on the launch, Sumit Walia, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said,

“At Samsung, it is our constant endeavor to offer products and services that truly add value to the lives of our consumers. With 60 million plus devices sold & counting, Galaxy J series is India’s most popular smartphone series owing to the millennial focused meaningful innovation. Galaxy J4 comes packed with a host of new innovations like Advanced Memory Management, Adjustable Front LED Flash & Samsung Mall that makes it perfect for millennials,”