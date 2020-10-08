Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: save up to $64 in this early Amazon Prime Day deals event

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are barely over a month old right now but that hasn't stopped Samsung themselves from offering a bevy of excellent early Amazon Prime Day deals for audio enthusiasts and casual users alike.

Right now, you can pick up the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for just $106 (was $169.99 by using the code S20FEADDON at checkout (to score a $34 discount), plus another potential $30 by trading in an old device. That's a potential saving of $64 in total, but if you don't have an audio device to trade-in, you can still use that checkout code.

In case you were wondering, that is indeed the cheapest price we've ever seen on these new buds, even without the $30 trade-in bonus. For $135, this is still an outstanding deal when you bear in mind the Galaxy Buds Live pack in the active noise cancellation features of the AirPods Pro, but for around the same price as the standard Apple AirPods.

Of course, they are bean-shaped, which may look a little odd to some users, but they honestly look quite good when actually worn. Our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review praised the fit and battery life especially and is worth checking out if you want a fully unbiased view on these new earbuds. We also recommend heading over to our main Amazon Prime Day deals page, where you'll find early sales on TVs and Amazon devices ahead of next week's big event.



Not in the US? See the best wireless earbuds deals in your region just below.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: save up to $64

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $169.99 $106 with code and trade-in at Samsung

Use code: S20FEADDON at checkout at the official Samsung Store this week to instantly save $35 on a brand new pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. As if that wasn't enough, you've also got the option to trade-in an old audio device for an additional $30 saving. Put together, that is easily the lowest price we've seen on these brand new, barely a month old, wireless earbuds from Samsung.

View Deal

Samsung - see all the other phone, tablet, and headphone deals available

- see all the other phone, tablet, and headphone deals available Read more about the upcoming Black Friday 2020 sales event

For more information on these brand new buds and a direct comparison to the other excellent products in the range, check out this week's cheapest Samsung Galaxy Buds prices and deals. We've also got a great article on the best cheap wireless headphone sales and deals available, should you want something a little cheaper.

