Samsung Galaxy Buds deal sees wireless earbuds plummet to under $50

The Samsung Galaxy Buds have dropped to their lowest ever price in a fantastic wireless earbuds deal from Walmart, slashing the price from $129.99 to just $49.99. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals in your region.)

If you've got your eye on these true wireless earbuds, you'll need to be quick – right now, they're only available in white, with all other colors sold out.

Samsung Galaxy Buds: $129.99 $49.99 at Walmart

Save $80 – This is the lowest price we've seen on the Samsung Galaxy Buds, making this an excellent deal from Walmart. You'll have to move fast, as we don't know how long this deal will last. For your money, you're getting a comfortable, secure fit, powerful bass, and a stylish design.

If you've been after some new true wireless earbuds, you may have had your eye on a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds. With the three new generations of the earbuds released since (including the Galaxy Buds Plus, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Buds Pro) these earphones have seen some decent price cuts over the last few months. However, today you can pick up Samsung's original wireless earbuds for their lowest price ever at Walmart.

The original Samsung Galaxy Buds can still hold their own against the latest releases, with powerful sound, a comfortable fit thanks to adjustable tips and wing sizes, and Ambient Aware mode that only lets in the sound it needs to for a premium listening experience.

While the touch controls can be a little finicky, these in-ear headphones impressed with their bassy sound and stylish look. Bear in mind, a 13-hour combined battery life is much lower than many wireless earbuds on the market, including the Apple AirPods.

If you're looking for the latest Samsung earbuds, check out the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, which offer better sound and microphone quality with multipoint pairing and spatial audio support. They don’t offer the same level of noise cancellation as over-ear headphones or the sound quality of high-end earbuds, but for their price they offer just enough of both to be competitive.

