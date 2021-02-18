Samsung Galaxy Book Pro release date, news and rumors

Samsung has been making a name for itself in the laptop space for a number of years now. The latest iteration, the Galaxy Book Flex , did a lot to impress us, particularly with its gorgeous display. However, it also left a lot to be desired in certain aspects of its build quality, mediocre audio quality and the high price point.

However, previous versions of the Samsung Galaxy Book, including the Flex and Ion , have perhaps been leading up to the release of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, which along with its counterpart – the Book Pro 360 – are already promising impressive specs – if the rumors are to be believed.

Rumored new features include OLED screens, S Pen stylus compatibility and 5G connectivity for the Galaxy Book Pro 360. This would put the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 in line with the previous Flex which also featured 5G connectivity.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next laptop from Samsung

The next laptop from Samsung When is it out? TBA

TBA What will it cost? Unknown, but expected to be a similar price point as the Galaxy Book Flex

Not much is known about the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro’s release date and price as of yet. However, we can speculate on its release date and price point by looking at the Galaxy Book Flex2 5G, which was released on February 12, 2021.

Samsung has also launched a bevy of new laptops in recent months, including the aforementioned Flex2 5G, as well as the Galaxy Chromebook 2 and Notebook Plus 2.

As such, we might not see the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro until Q3 2021 at the earliest. However, this could collide with the speculative launch of the MacBook Pro 14-inch. In this case a late 2021 or early 2022 release window for the Galaxy Book Pro could give it more room to breathe.

In terms of price, we fully expect the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro to be an expensive piece of kit, given its flagship status. The Galaxy Book Flex retailed at $1,399 (£1,349, AU$1,760) so expect the Galaxy Book Pro to be within that ballpark, if not more expensive.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro design and rumors

Design speculation has in part been fueled by certification Samsung has received from Bluetooth SIG. The certification is for both the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and the Galaxy Book Pro 360.

Given how the ‘360’ in the latter’s name differentiates it from the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, it’s possible that the base model will have a more traditional form factor we’re used to seeing. Meanwhile, the ‘360’ could suggest that product might be a laptop/tablet hybrid with a 360-degree hinge.

Judging by the certification details, the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro will also be available in an LTE version, too, which could give it a connection speed advantage over the base model.

We’ve been made aware of some of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro’s specifications. According to SamMobile, the new laptop (along with its 360 counterpart) will be available in two display sizes: a 13.3-inch screen and a larger 15.6-inch variant.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is also said to feature an OLED display. However, given how the two available sizes fall outside of 14-inches, that means they’re unlikely to use the 90Hz OLED displays Samsung has said it will be manufacturing. Still, if Samsung has other display sizes up its sleeve, we’d love to see them in action on its new laptops.

S Pen support is also expected, carrying on the trend of previous Samsung laptops. From this, we can speculate that the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro will have touchscreen functionality, something we can see being especially useful if the Book Pro 360 is a tablet hybrid.

It’s possible the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro could have support for the upcoming S Pen Pro. This updated version of Samsung’s signature stylus will feature bigger dimensions, making it more comfortable to use for long periods of time. This could be ideal for all the artists out there who prefer to draw on their laptops or tablets and might complement the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro nicely.

Rounding out the specs reported on by SamMobile are the new laptops’ processors. The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro will feature choices of Intel Core i5 and i7 CPUs. This puts them in line with other laptops on the market, including ones from Samsung’s own back catalog.

So far, it looks like Windows 10 will be the operating system of choice for the new laptops as well, differentiating them from the Galaxy Chromebook line.