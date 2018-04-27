Samsung Galaxy A8 is now on sale

The Samsung Galaxy A8 is now available in the UK, offering up similar looks to last year's flagship Galaxy S8 at a lower price point.

Available from Samsung's website, Vodafone and Carphone Warehouse, the Samsung Galaxy A8 price is £449 SIM free, but that drops to £349 if you pick it up along with a SIM only contract at the latter.

The Galaxy A8 features a 5.6-inch Full HD Super AMOLED display, Exynos 7885 chipset, 32GB of storage, 4GB of RAM, 16MP rear camera, dual front cameras, Android 7 and a 3,000mAh battery.