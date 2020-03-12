Samsung announces new Galaxy Watch Active 2 model, the Under Armour Edition

Just two weeks after Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch Active 2 would get a new Golf-themed variant, it's gone and done it again: meet the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour Edition, dedicated to running.

Announced on March 12, the Under Armour Edition (a tie-in, of course, with the sportswear brand of the same name), has a few tweaks and changes from the original smartwatch that might make it a slightly better running companion for you.

Firstly, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour Edition can provide you running tips and feedback thanks to a built-in running coach, which is especially handy if you've also got Under Armour's smart footwear for extra feedback.

There's also a partnership with MapMyRun - the online run tracking website - so you can access its training schemes and plans.

There are some design elements of this running smartwatch that are tuned for fitness – it has a lightweight aluminium body with Fluoroelastomer straps, so it's going to be easy enough to forget you're wearing it while you're running.

It seems that the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Under Armour Edition is only coming to the UK for now, priced £299 (roughly $380, AU$600), and a little more for a 44mm version.

It's possible that will change in the future, but for now you can pick it up from Samsung's website.