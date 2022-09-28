Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman address fans' biggest Wolverine questions

Audio player loading…

Full spoilers follow for 2017's Logan.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have addressed Marvel fans' biggest questions following news that Wolverine will co-star in Deadpool 3.

The acting duo, who confirmed that the fan favorite adamantium-laced superhero would appear in Deadpool 3 yesterday (Tuesday, September 27), took to YouTube and social media to answer the most pressing queries fans have about the Marvel Phase 5 project.

In the 75-second long video, Reynolds and Jackman mainly explain how Wolverine will make the jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The response comes after fans questioned how the clawed superpowered being can exist in Marvel's cinematic juggernaut, what with him dying in 2017's Logan. That flick was Jackman's supposedly final appearance as Wolverine and one of the last X-Men movies that Fox produced.

"Rest assured, we're going to answer all of them [your questions]," Jackman says. "For example, how is Wolverine alive after Logan?"

As Reynolds quickly explains, Logan takes place in 2029 in a separate timeline to the MCU's increasingly convoluted timeline. "Logan died in Logan, [so] we're not touching that," Reynolds adds, before the Free Guy star begins to open up on the plot of Deadpool 3.

Or so it would seem. As Reynolds and Jackman begin to outline the story, Wham's Wake Me Up Before You Go Go starts playing over the top, meaning we don't actually get to hear what the pair discuss. It's a typically droll, bait and switch-style video from Reynolds and company. As the audio returns, the pair thank Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige for the opportunity before a montage of images showing their friendship down the years brings the footage to an end.

Given the technology available to audio experts in the present, we wouldn't be surprised if someone tries to – and successfully – isolates Reynolds and Jackman's conversation to hear what they actually say. Full transparency: we'd be amazed if the duo actually say anything spoiler-y or significant about Deadpool 3's narrative.

Before yesterday's announcement, we'd known that Deadpool 3 was coming and that it would be the first R-rated MCU film. Feige confirmed this in January 2021. But, apart from some brief updates from Reynolds and the movie's writers – Rhett Rheese and Paul Wernick – there had been very little new information about how development on Deadpool 3 was progressing.

Marvel fans had been disappointed about Deadpool 3's no show at D23 Expo 2022. Now, though, we've learned about Jackman's involvement and the superhero film's release date. It's coming September 6, 2024, meaning Deadpool's MCU debut will either book end Phase 5 or kick off Phase 6 instead of Marvel's Fantastic Four film reboot.

Jackman's involvement in Deadpool 3 came just hours before news about another MCU movie – Marvel Studios' Blade – revealed that the vampire superhero's flick had hit multiple snags in its own development. It's unclear if the Phase 5 film is in serious jeopardy or not, but it doesn't seem like it'll make its November 3, 2023 theatrical launch date at this rate.

