Running the old Google Pay app? Here’s why you should switch, and how to do it

When Google launched its new version of Google Pay last year, it wasn’t necessarily clear to some users that the app was actually available to download. Now, Google is encouraging users in the US to make sure they’re using the new version of Google Pay by April 5.

So, what exactly happens on April 5? Well, Google will be phasing out the old version of Google Pay, meaning that US users of this version will no longer be able to make transactions via the software unless they upgrade to Google Pay’s latest version.

Cementing why you should upgrade to the new version of Google Pay, users won’t be able to see their transaction history or access their Google Pay balance once the old app is phased out in the US on April 5.

Currently, the upgrade is only required in US territories, and that’s the only location where the new app is available, but we imagine it won’t take much longer for it to apply to users worldwide.

The new version of Google Pay is a separate app available to download for free on the Google Play Store. This is why it’s important to make the switch manually before that April 5 cutoff date as your old Google Pay app won’t automatically update to the new version.

If you’re in the US, simply open the Google Play Store app on your Android device, then search for “Google Pay.” From there, you can find the new Google Pay app at the top of the list.

What’s different with the new Google Pay app?

The reception toward the new Google Pay app has been somewhat mixed. A common sentiment is that the new user interface is a bit of a mess, and there’s concerns over the new fees applied to transactions done through the app. However, some handy quality-of-life features do exist, such as being able to pull receipts from your Gmail and Photos apps.

Google Pay is now better able to act as a one-stop hub for online banking. You can track your available finances, see what bills you have outgoing, get advice from the app on how to better manage your funds and, for all the food lovers out there, order directly from applicable restaurants via the app itself.

Curiously, the new Google Pay app still carries the Early Access identification on the Google Play Store. However, it’s likely this will be ditched on April 5 when the old app is phased out. Hopefully, we may even see some updates to the app on day one addressing concerns about the muddled interface, but it’s harder to say if Google will ditch the controversial transaction fees or not.