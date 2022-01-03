Rumored Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti K|NGP|N gets new specs – hold onto your power supply

Audio player loading…

Possible specs for EVGA’s rumored GeForce RTX 3090 Ti K|NGP|N have been recently leaked. While the original source took down said details, Harukaze captured them in time before their own tweet disappeared in smoke.

However, the leaked information is now in the wild and what we’ve gotten so far sounds rather impressive. The RTX 3090 Ti K|NGP|N will have a new PCB and shroud design, and there are even rumors of dual-16 pin or dual-12 pin PCIe power connectors. This would also make the graphics cards extremely power-intensive, since a double pin would mean up to 1200W of power draw.

While the Asetek-based 360mm AIO cooling system should be the same, thanks to the design overhaul the Hydro Copper water blocks for the original K|NGP|N won’t fit with the new version.

If the rumors are true, and remember that these are merely rumors at this point, the release date might be around March 2022.

Analysis: Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3090 Ti incoming?

Plenty of rumors have been circulating about Nvidia’s own GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, which is looking more likely thanks to the EVGA RTX 3090 Ti K|NGP|N leaks.

Some of the more recent ones include that it will most likely have 450W TDP, 24GB VRAM, GA102 GPU with 10,752 CUDA cores, a new board layout, and a PCIe Gen 5.0 card power connector.

The most persistent one seems to be Nvidia possibly revealing the GPU during CES 2022, along with the budget-friendly RTX 3050 and an RTX 3070 Ti revamp with more VRAM (16GB). It might also be the only one not delayed, if recent reports are anything to go by.

Via Tom’s Hardware