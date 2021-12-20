Leaked RTX 3090 Ti packaging might confirm other rumored specs

Audio player loading…

The GeForce RTX 3090 Ti rumor mill has been spinning for months now, with everything from specs to price and availability. But now we might have a clearer look at the graphics cards, thanks to a new leaked image from ITHome.

(Image credit: ITHome)

A first glance at the RTX 3090 Ti’s packaging has been revealed, showing that this card in particular was allegedly manufactured by ASUS and represents the TUF Gaming series. Judging from the picture of the graphics card on the cover, we can deduce several things.

First, the cooler is thicker on the 3090 Ti versus the 350W RTX 3090 TUF, possibly confirming the rumor that this version will have 450W TDP, nearly 100W more than the current model. There’s also a number “4” near the PCIe Gen 4.0 information on the box, which may confirm the 24 GB configuration. Finally, it seems that the 3090 Ti won’t be the first PCIe Gen 5.0 card, which flies in the face of current rumors.

Analysis: What we know so far

There’s been a constant stream of rumors on the RTX 3090 Ti so far. One of the most pervasive is Nvidia possibly revealing the GPU during CES 2022, along with the more budget-friendly RTX 3050 and an RTX 3070 Ti revamp with more VRAM (16GB). It also looks like, according to the grapevine, the 3090 Ti will be the only one not delayed.

It’s also rumored to have a GA102 GPU with 10,752 CUDA cores (compared to 10,496 cores on the 3090), and it’ll feature a new board design with a different memory layout — and those 2GB modules — also with a new power connector that’s most likely the PCIe Gen 5.0 card.

Of course, none of these rumors (including the leaked packaging) has been confirmed by Nvidia. So make sure to take it lightly until any official reveals.

Via VideoCardz