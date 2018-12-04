Reliance Jio announces launch of JioSaavn app

Saavn Media, one of India’s most popular music streaming apps, became a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited following its acquisition in March of this year. Now, RIL has officially merged its JioMusic app with Saavn, launching the integrated JioSaavn app.

The app is available on all app stores, including the Jio app store, and on Jio phones. JioSaavn services are being offered on a freemium model, with all users having access to the ad-supported product, while Jio subscribers will enjoy seamless access to the app, as well as receiving a 3-month extended free trial of JioSaavn Pro, the service’s premium product.

JioSaavn represents a turning point for the music streaming industry in India, as the country continues to experience accelerated tech innovation, rapid adoption of digital services, and a digital music industry at par with global leaders. Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio

Apart from music streaming, JioSaavn also produces original programming. A few popular audio podcasts include #NoFilterNeha, Take 2 with Anupama and Rajeev, and Kahaani Express with Neelesh Misra. The company plans to roll out a suite of in-app products and music experiences, such as an interactive lyrics feature, localised vernacular display, custom integration with concerts and other live events, as well as exclusive video content, over the next few months.

Bolstered by Jio’s advanced digiservices infrastructure, and with both Jio’s and Saavn’s broad user base, JioSaavn will be the largest streaming platform in India.