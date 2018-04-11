Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available for pre-orders on 13 April

Xiaomi has announced pre-orders for the Redmi Note 5 Pro on its website, Mi.com, on 13 April. Customers who were unable to purchase the latest Xiaomi smartphone since its launch so far can pre-order their unit on 13 April, with the delivery expected to be completed within two to four weeks.

Launched in February this year, the Redmi Note 5 Pro has been in high demand since with the phone going out of stock in a few seconds in every flash sale held on Mi.com and Flipkart.

Additionally, the smartphone has also been available in very limited numbers via Mi Home stores as well as Mi Preferred Partners.

Redmi Note 5 Pro on pre-orders on 13 April

Customers who want to order the smartphone will have to pay the full price of the device upfront at the time of pre-order. Xiaomi says that the fulfilment of the pre-orders can take up to two to four weeks and if customers change their mind in the meantime, they can cancel the orders before the product is shipped.

Earlier, Xiaomi had removed the Cash-on-Delivery option for the Redmi Note 5 Pro on Mi.com as well as Flipkart, in a bid to dissuade black-marketers from hoarding units of the smartphone.