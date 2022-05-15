Quick! LG's C1 OLED TV crashes to a new record-low price ahead of Memorial Day

While the 2022 Memorial Day sales event is still over two weeks away, we've just spotted an incredible TV deal that we predict can't be beat come May 30. Amazon has the stunning LG 65-inch C1 OLED TV on sale for just $1,589 (was $2,499.99). That's a whopping $910 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen.



Ranked as one of TechRadar's best TVs of 2022, the LG C1 OLED features a stunning OLED display within an Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, providing a cinema-like viewing experience with crisp images that come to life - perfect for watching the big game. The LG OLED TV also features virtual surround sound audio, four separate HDMI 2.1 ports, and works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, enabling you to control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.



While we frequently see discounts on the LG C1 OLED TV, today's deal is the lowest price we've ever seen and a fantastic bargain to snag before the Memorial Day TV sales event officially begins.

Early Memorial Day TV deal: LG C1 OLED TV

LG C1 OLED (65-inch): $2,499.99 $1,589 at Amazon

Save $910 - Just ahead of the Memorial Day sales event, Amazon has the LG 65-inch C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,589. That's a massive $900+ discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The LG C1 is one of the best TVs you can buy, thanks to the brilliant OLED display, Alpha a9 Gen. 4 processor, and virtual surround sound audio.

