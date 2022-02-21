Quick - the Apple Watch 7 drops to record-low price in rare Presidents' Day deal

The Presidents' Day sales event is up and running and we're rounding up today's top deals which include the best-selling Apple Watch 7. Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 7 on sale for $349 (was $399). That's a $50 discount and the lowest price we've seen for Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch.



The Apple Watch 7 was released in October of last year and includes a 70% brighter Always-On display, faster charging, and 20% more screen area, making it easier to use and read. The design also got a refresh with softer and more rounded edges and new sizes of 41mm and 45mm. The Apple Watch 7 still includes all the nifty features of the Series 6 smartwatch, such as blood oxygen monitoring, an ECG app, and activity tracking.



While we frequently see discounts on the Apple Watch 7, it typically applies to the Red or Blue sports band colors which is why today's Presidents' Day deal on the black sports band is so rare. The Presidents' Day sales event ends tonight, so you should grab this record-low price before it's too late.

Presidents' Day deal: the Apple Watch 7

Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $349 at Amazon

Save $50 - Today's best Presidents' Day deal is the Apple Watch 7 on sale for $349 at Amazon. That's a $50 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 41mm smartwatch. The Series 7 has a 20% larger screen than the Apple Watch 6, plus more tracking and color options and faster charging.

