Forget Prime Day, Amazon's Summer Sale is here: your guide to the best deals going on

The 2020 Amazon Summer Sale has officially launched today with fantastic deals on clothing, shoes, luggage, and accessories. You'll also find price cuts on best-selling Amazon devices, including smart speakers, tablets, security cameras, and more. It's a perfect opportunity to score bargains on rarely discounted items, plus, with Amazon Prime Day still up in the air, there's no guarantee you'll find a cheaper price any time soon.



Amazon's Summer Sale mostly focuses on fashion items with up to 50% off top brands. Our top sale picks include up to 30% off clothing and shoes at Adidas, 30% off sunglasses at Ray-Ban, up to 50% off shoes at Steve Madden, and discounts on clothing and shoes from Amazon's retail brand.

Amazon's top device deals include a $20 price cut on the third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker, making it just $29.99 the all-new, hands-free, 4K streaming player Fire TV Cube discounted down to $99.99, and the popular Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundled with a free Echo Dot on sale for $189 (down from $298.99).



You can browse more of Amazon's top summer sale picks below, but keep in mind these are limited-time offers that are ending soon.

The best Amazon Summer Sales 2020:

Amazon's Summer Sale device deals:

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Get the 3rd-generation Echo Dot on sale for just $29.99 in Amazon's Father's Day sale. That's a $20 discount for the smart speaker, which can play music, answer questions, check the weather, and more – all you have to do is ask Alexa.

Echo (3rd Generation) Smart Speaker: $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Get the 3rd generation Echo on sale for $69.99. The smart speaker produces premium sound and works with Amazon Alexa to answer questions, play music, and control other smart home devices with the command of your voice.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the Amazon Echo Show 5 on sale for $59.99 at Amazon. The compact smart home display works with Amazon Alexa, and allows you to connect with family and friends from around the world.

All-new Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $99.99 at Amazon

You can get the all-new Fire TV Cube on sale for $99.99. The hands-free 4K streaming player is Alexa compatible, so you can use your voice to control your TV and play music from apps like Amazon Music, Spotify, and more.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

You can snag the Amazon Fire 7 tablet on sale for just $39.99. The seven-inch Alexa-enabled tablet packs 16GB of storage and provides up to seven hours of battery life.

All-new Kindle: $89.99 $64.99 at Amazon

You can score a $25 price cut on the 2019 Amazon Kindle. That's the best price we've found for this e-reader, which features a built-in adjustable font light so you can enjoy your e-reader indoors and outdoors.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Dot: $298.99 $189 at Amazon

You can save $60 on the best-selling Ring Video Pro doorbell and get a free third-generation Echo Dot. The Ring Pro works with Alexa so you can use your Echo Dot to get alerts, and you can hear and speak to visitors with two-way talk.

Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit + Echo Dot (3rd Gen): $248.99 $179 at Amazon

Save $69.99 on the Ring Alarm 5 piece Kit and receive a free 3rd generation. The Alexa-enabled Ring Alarm includes a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and a range extender.

