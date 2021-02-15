Presidents Day headphone sales offer big savings on Beats today only

You're in luck if you're in the market for some old-school cans today, as the Presidents' Day sales are seeing some impressive Beats headphone deals hitting the shelves right now.

From the classic Beats Solo 3, all the way to the premium Beats Studio 3, you'll find discounts across a range of on-ear wireless headphones today - but you'll want to move quickly as many of these Presidents' Day sales end tonight.

We've picked out our top three Beats headphone deals right here, but they do all sit at a similar price point. That means we'd recommend skipping the cheaper models and going all-in on this $150 discount on the Beats Studio 3. You're getting the powerful ANC wireless headphones for just $194.69 at Walmart today - by far the lowest price around.

By contrast, the cheapest pair of Beats headphones on sale right now is the Beats Solo 3, with a $135.76 sales price at Amazon (was $199.95). For the sake of $60, we'd recommend picking up some ANC features in the more expensive models, but if you're sticking to a budget, you're still getting excellent value here as well.

You'll find all of these Beats headphone deals just below, but we're also rounding up plenty more Presidents' Day sales over on our main guide to the biggest discounts.

Presidents' Day sales: Beats headphone deals

Beats Studio 3: $349.99 $194.69 at Walmart

For the Studio 3's you'll need to head over to Walmart, where you'll find the lowest price around at just $194.69. That's an incredible discount over the usual $350 MSRP and well worth the cash for a premium set of cups perfectly designed for iOS systems.

Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones: $199.95 $135.76 at Amazon

You're saving $64 on this set of Beats Solo 3 headphones. While you're not getting noise cancellation in this cheaper set, there's still that lightning fast Apple W1 chip inside, with an impressive 40 hours of battery and built-in microphone for easy hands-free calls as well.

Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones: $299.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

Grab the excellent Beats Solo Pro headphones for just a fraction of their original $299.99 MSRP in Best Buy's Presidents' Day sales. At $169.99 you're getting a great price on these wireless active noise canceling cups with a 22 hour battery life and speedy charging.

More Beats headphone deals

