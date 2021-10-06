PowerBeats Pro slashed to lowest ever price in Amazon’s Epic Daily deals

The Amazon epic deals event is ongoing right now, yielding daily promotions reminiscent of a certain Black Friday sale. Every day brings new flash sales, and today, the top choice are the Powerbeat Pro at just $159.95 (was $199.95).

That's a whole $10 cheaper than the previous record (spotted way back in July) and a prime opportunity to bag yourself Apple's most premium pair of wireless workout earbuds for less.

Not only will you get a quality build and excellent sound quality, but the Powerbeats Pro are known for their rock-solid fit - absolutely essential if you're planning on heading out to the gym or trail. Plus, having Apple's H1 chip will ensure you're getting some of the best device pairing in the business, not just for your iOS or Android phone, but also any compatible Bluetooth device.

You will, however, have to forgo noise cancelling features with the Powerbeats Pro. These are, after all, stripped-down fitness-focused buds for an active lifestyle.

If you did want ANC, the good news is the similarly priced Beats Studio Buds are also on sale today at Amazon for $124.95 (was $149.95). These casual buds don't quite have the secure fit of the PowerBeats Pro, but they've got that nifty ANC for the commute. More on these buds below.

Note, unlike with the previous Amazon Prime Day event, these Amazon Epic Daily deals do not require an Amazon Prime membership. You'll have to act quickly if you're interested though - after today these prices are gone!

Outside the US? See the best Beats deals in your region just below

Powerbeats Pro at their lowest price ever

Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds: $199.95 $159.95 at Amazon

Save $40 - Pick up Apple's most premium set of workout buds for their lowest ever price in today's Amazon epic daily deals event. With up to 9 hours of battery life, excellent sound and fit, and peerless device pairing thanks to the Apple H1 chip, the Powerbeats Pro are a great choice if you're looking for a quality pair of fitness-focused earbuds. View Deal

More Amazon Epic deals today

Beats Studio Buds: $149.95 $124.95 at Amazon

Save $25 – Less than four months from release the new Beats Studio Buds are now available for the lowest ever price at Amazon. This $25 reduction puts them considerably lower than the Apple AirPods Pro, which are usually at least $55 more. If you want a quality pair of noise-cancelling earbuds for less, then these are well-worth considering at this price.

See our Amazon Epic Daily deals page for more of today's one-day-only sales, as well as a few other ongoing promotions. We've also got today's best Beats headphones sales and deals if you're interested in checking out the other models in the range.