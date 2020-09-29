Powerbeats Pro deals hit the US and UK this week, with some of the lowest prices yet

Powerbeats Pro deals have been a little quiet recently, but the latest offers in the US and UK look set to change all that this week. Walmart has just discounted its black Powerbeats Pro down to $219.88 in the US, meanwhile the UK is seeing the lowest price yet on the fitness-forward headphones, with Amazon offering a pair for just £189.57.

That US price has come down from $249.99, and while it's not the cheapest we've seen in recent months (Amazon had them priced at $199.99 in August), it's currently the best of the very few Powerbeats Pro deals you'll find online.

Meanwhile, UK shoppers who favor the moss color variant will be glad to know they can pick up the Powerbeats Pro for an all-time low price. With a saving of £34.96 over the previous £219 RRP, Amazon's latest price cut sets a new record for the true wireless earbuds. However, if you're looking for the more subtle black version you'll still be paying full price right now.

We've seen Powerbeats Pro deals prove particularly popular in the past, but with AirPods Pro deals dropping in price in recent months, retailers are keen to discount these more fitness-inspired earbuds. In fact, it wasn't until the AirPods Pro starting getting their own discounts in late August that Powerbeats Pro sales started back up again, so we might see some competition here between two of Apple's current lineup.

You'll find more information on these Powerbeats Pro deals just below, but you can also check out more Apple and Beats headphone sales further down the page as well.

Today's best Powerbeats Pro deals

Powerbeats Pro: $249.99 $219.88 at Walmart

Walmart currently has the Powerbeats Pro available for $219.88. While that's not the lowest we've ever seen them (Amazon previously had them listed for $199 in August) it's not far off, and it's the best price you'll find on the web today.

Powerbeats Pro: £219.95 £184.99 at Amazon

Over in the UK, Amazon is offering the lowest price yet on this pair of moss-coloured Powerbeats Pro. Unfortunately this price is only available on this colour variant, but you can still save some cash by picking up Ivory or Red models as well.

Or check out the AirPods Pros

If you don't need the wing tip design of the Powerbeats Pro (best used for runners or fitness fans who need a secure fit), then it might also be worth checking out their competitors, the AirPods Pro. We've seen price drops on Apple's premier true wireless earbuds over the past few months, which bring them into direct competition with the traditionally cheaper Beats price point.

