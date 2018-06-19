Poland vs Senegal live stream: how to watch today's World Cup match online

Live stream Poland vs Senegal - when and where Poland will take on Senegal at Spartak Stadium on Tuesday, June 19. The stadium’s facade is designed to look like chain mail made up of hundreds of little diamonds and it has a capacity of 45,360 people. The match will kick-off at 6pm local time, so that's 4pm BST, 11am ET, 8am PT, 1am AEST Wednesday morning) on Tuesday, June 19. Fans in Poland can watch the game at 5pm and in Senegal it will begin at 3pm.

Poland and Senegal are set to face off on Tuesday, June 19 to see which team will rise to the top of Group H in their first game of Russia 2018. You can live stream the World Cup group game by following this handy guide.

Senegal are making only their second appearance at the World Cup after last qualifying back in 2002, when the team made it all the way to the quarter-finals. Almost its entire squad is made up of English Premier League forwards including Sadio Mane, Mame Biram Diouf and Oumar Niasse.

Poland on the other hand, failed to qualify for five of the previous seven World Cups though the team did well through the qualification stage for this year’s World Cup averaging nearly three goals a game - thanks largely to Robert Lewandowski.

Poland and Colombia are viewed as the most likely teams to qualify in a weak Group H, but Senegal could give the team a run for its money during Tuesday’s match.

Whether you're a football fan in Poland, Senegal or anywhere else in the world, we have you covered. Keep reading to find out how you can live stream the 2018 World Cup for free from wherever you are in the world.

Use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2018 from anywhere for FREE

You don't have to miss a single minute of World Cup soccer - even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting certain games. Because every second of action is being shown somewhere (the UK, for example, is televising every game for free - see below), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games for free. You don't even have to sign up. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time. TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let's you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream Poland vs Senegal live in the UK

If you live in the UK and have a television, you can watch Poland vs Senegal live on ITV. The network’s coverage of the game will begin at 4pm BST and if you prefer to watch the match on your mobile device you can do so with the ITV Hub app . Not in the country? Well don't let a little thing like a regional territory block hold you back. You can catch the UK coverage by downloading and installing a VPN and then heading over to TVPlayer.com to watch the Poland vs Senegal game online.

How to watch Poland vs Senegal: US live stream

Football fans in the US can watch the World Cup on Fox Sport as the network is the official broadcaster in the US. The Poland vs Senegal match will begin at 11am ET or at 8am PT and will be shown on Fox. If you’re on the go, you can also watch all of Fox’s coverage via its Fox Sports Go app on either Android or iOS. Cord cutters without a cable subscription don’t have to miss out on the action either, as they can watch the World Cup on streaming services such as Sling or fuboTV . If you’d rather watch the match for free, you could also use a VPN to change your location and watch another country’s broadcast online.

How to watch Senegal vs Poland: Canada live stream

If you live in Canada and want to watch the World Cup, CTV is the best option to catch all of the matches as the network is the official broadcaster of the event in Canada. CTV will show the Poland vs Senegal match on Tuesday, June 19 and its coverage will begin at 10:30am ET. You can also watch the match on your mobile devices using the CTV Go app . Logging into another country’s broadcast with a VPN is also a great way to catch the game if you don’t have a cable subscription and we’ll walk you through the whole process in the instructions above.

How to watch Poland vs Senegal: Australia live stream

Great news for Australians, along with Socceroos games, the semi-finals and finals, free-to-air SBS has the rights to show one group game every day. It will be a very early start though - kick-off isn't until 1am on Wednesday morning. And don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS (or UK broadcast) as using a VPN will let you watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Senegal vs Poland: New Zealand live stream

Sky Sports has won the rights to show all of the World Cup matches in New Zealand and unlike in the UK, you’ll have to be a cable subscriber to watch. Sky Sports will show the Poland vs Senegal game at 2:30am NZST. You can also catch the game on your mobile devices with the Sky Go app . As is the case in other countries without a free option to watch the World Cup, you could always tune into another country’s broadcast by using a VPN .

Where else can I watch the World Cup using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch every 2018 World Cup fixture from literally anywhere - even if it isn't being broadcast in that country. So that obviously includes all the competing countries and anywhere else on Earth you might be: Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, England, France, Germany, Iceland, Iran, Japan, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Uruguay and many more!

How to stream all the online action straight to you TV The ability to live stream all the football to your phone or tablet is undeniably useful - you don't have to miss a single goal, even if you're out of the house. But if you want to stream the World Cup from the internet to your TV, then picking up a streaming box might be useful. Check out our guide to the best streaming media players, where the likes of Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire are all included.