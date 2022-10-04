Pixel Watch looks slim and sleek in recent unboxing leak

Audio player loading…

The new Google Pixel Watch will be quite the svelte little smartwatch, if a leak on Reddit (opens in new tab) proves accurate. Our friends at PhoneArena (opens in new tab) noticed a leaker had opened up a demo unit of the new Pixel Watch and had taken plenty of photos from every angle showing the glossy black disk, the band, and the charger that will come in the box.

Google showed us photos of the Pixel Watch at its Google I/O event last spring, but details and images of the new smartwatch have been scant ever since. This new leak shows us the device from all sides, giving us an idea of how thin it will be and how the top will be curved. The Pixel Watch looks much more rounded than, for instance, the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 .

(Image credit: Reddit/@Suckmyn00dle)

The leaked watch comes in a polished stainless steel case with a charcoal active-style band. We’re expecting to see a black case option, as well as a possible gold color. For bands, we’re expecting a wide variety in rubbery active styles and more fashionable leather.

The leak also gives us a good look at the Pixel Watch packaging, which provides few new details. The watch will run Google’s Wear OS 3.5, the same as Samsung’s watch, which makes sense as Samsung and Google co-developed Wear OS.

Pixel Watch from the back (Image credit: Reddit/@Suckmyn00dle)

We also get a view of the sensor array on the back of the Pixel Watch, though we don’t have precise details on what sensors Google will include. We are expecting the standard heart rate, blood oxygen levels, body composition, and ECG capabilities.

We’re not sure if Google will try to add temperature sensors, and if it will be successful. Temperature sensing has been a weirdly contentious issue on smartwatches this season.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has temperature sensors that are not yet active. The Apple Watch has temperature sensors, but uses this data for other features; it does not simply take your temperature and report it back to you.

The Fitbit Sense devices can report skin temperature, and Google owns Fitbit. In fact, Fitbit features will be a major part of the Pixel Watch, with an expected six-month subscription to Fitbit’s paid fitness plan bundled. Not all Fitbit devices measure skin temperature, so it’s not a sure bet Google will bring this feature to Pixel Watch.

(Image credit: Reddit/@Suckmyn00dle)

We're expecting the Google Pixel Watch will be announced at Google's event on October 6. We will be on hand to get our full impressions of the new smartwatch, in addition to the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones, which are also expected to launch. If you're looking for a new smartwatch for your Android device, read our full rundown of the best Android smartwatches you can buy.