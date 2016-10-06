Touchscreen comes to Alpha with the A6500

The Alpha A6500 takes over as the flagship camera in Sony's APS-C mirrorless range, and now features 5-axis image stabilisation, improved performance and a touchscreen!

Sharing a body pretty much identical to the A6300, it also takes advantage of the same 24.3MP sensor with copper wiring, which aims to improve both light collection efficiency and readout speed. The sensor works in conjunction with a BIONZ X processor to deliver sensitivity settings up to ISO 51,200, while for those wanting to shoot video, you can in glorious 4K.

The A6500 also retains the A6300's impressive on-sensor 425 phase detection points that allows photographers to track their subject across pretty much the entire frame with the High Density Tracking AF technology. Factor in the A6500's strong 11fps burst shooting speed that can be sustained for up to 20 seconds, and you've potentially got a very decent camera for action photography.

The A6500's new 5-axis image stabilization system offers a claimed 5-stop advantage compared to shooting without, and when an E-mount lens with OSS is mounted on the A6500, pitch and yaw are compensated in the lens, while horizontal, vertical and roll axes are compensated in the camera body, resulting in optimal 5-axis stabilization.

The arrival of touchscreen functionality on the rear display is certainly welcome news. Not only can you use this to control the camera's controls, but users can also use the touchpad to set the AF - when the electronic viewfinder is used for framing, users can simply drag a finger across the screen to shift the focus from one point to another.

Price is expected to be around $1,400 when it starts to ship in November, though no pricing has been confirmed for the UK or Australia.