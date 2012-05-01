Images of Northern Lights captured with GoPro cameras

A set of unique visuals of the Northern Lights have been captured by GoPro HD cameras attached to 30 high-altitude balloon rigs.

The cameras were sent up 100,000 feet into the Aurora Borealis from a glacier in Alaska to capture the images - making them the first high quality images of the lights to be captured from space.

As part of the expedition, the team responsible for capturing the images used specially modified planes, which were equipped with skis to land on remote glaciers.

Dogsleds, snowmobiles, snowshoes and helicopters were also used to track and receive the balloons, while the GoPro cameras were used to document the expedition.

Collaboration

The device was launched as part of a partnership between GoPro and Project Aether, which aims to promote interest in science, technology, engineering and maths in schools across the US.

After the balloons reached 100,000 feet, the air pressure caused the balloons to pop and the cameras to descend back to earth.

Not all of the cameras made it back to the team in one piece, with some failing electronically, and others being lost in the Alaska desert.

GoPro is the manufacturer of small waterproof and shockproof "action" video cameras, which are popular among extreme sports enthusiasts.

More details about the expedition can be viewed in this video.