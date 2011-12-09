Amazon top 20 filled with compact cameras

In the run up to Christmas, Amazon's top 20 best-selling digital cameras includes only compacts, with a good majority costing less than £100.

Sitting at the top of the tree is the Panasonic TZ20, a mid-range compact camera that has received many favourable reviews. Second is the Fujifilm S4000 bridge camera, while coming in third is the Canon IXUS 115 HS.

The entire top 20 is filled with compact cameras, with it reaching number 23 before a DSLR, the Canon EOS 550D, appears, and again at number 28 with the Canon EOS 1100D. Those two DSLRs represent the only two cameras of its type within the entire top 40, with a further two appearing at number 65 and 68, bringing the grand total up to four.

Presents

Looking at stats like this would seem to suggest that shoppers are looking for stocking fillers for other people, rather than splashing out on serious equipment. Furthermore, over half of the top 20 were under £100.

One of the newest cameras to appear on the top 20 list is the Samsung MV800, which has invested heavily in television advertising over the recent weeks, and it seems to be paying off.

Another notable absence from both the top 20 and the top 40 are compact system cameras. Despite considerable advertising spend for the Sony NEX-5N, it is only the Panasonic Lumix G3 which appears in the top 100.

It will be interesting to see how the table changes in the post-Christmas spending period, which may see differing results, depending on January offers.