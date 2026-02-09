Biggest ever website domain deal sees AI.com bought by Crypto.com founder

AI.com just got bought by Crypto.com's founder for $70 million

The deal was funded in crypto, of course

It's now the most expensive domain

Kris Marszalek, founder of aptly named crypto platform Crypto.com, has bought AI.com for $70 million, making it the most expensive domain sale ever per Financial Times reporting.

And of course, the deal was financed entirely through cryptocurrency. But that's not the only 'Kris Marszalek' thing about the deal – the founder, who's previously spent big on Super Bowl advertising, managed to acquire the domain right ahead of the 2026 Super Bowl, in-keeping with trends to capture big audiences.

Marszalek reportedly plans to launch AI.com as a personal AI agent for messaging, app use and stock trading.

AI.com sells for $70 million

Domains like this rarely come up for sale, but the sale of AI.com managed to break all records by becoming the most expensive domain ever sold, surpassing CarInsurance.com ($49.7 million), VacationRentals.com ($35 million) and Voice.com ($35 million).

AI.com is likely considered the single most valuable domain in artificial intelligence simply because of its simplicity and clarity – it's existed since the early days of the internet and has exchanged hands multiple times, but it's only because of the rise of AI that it hit record-high prices.

While it's unclear whether the domain ownership will deliver any long-term returns, it could serve as an important investment if artificial intelligence continues to stay relevant.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.