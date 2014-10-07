ZTE Grand X Max makes $199.99 debut on off-contract carrier

It's no secret Chinese device makers are looking to increase their presence in the US, and today ZTE is making another play at the stateside market with a large-sized phone.

The firm is bringing the Grand X Max and its hulking 6-inch display to Cricket. Priced at $199.99, the Grand X Max is a lot of phone for a relatively affordable price.

ZTE's Grand X Max will land at the no-contract carrier (a subsidiary of AT&T) on October 10. Customers who make the switch from T-Mobile or its no-contract arm MetroPCS will get a $100 bill credit through October 19.

Grand X Max specs

Android 4.4 runs behind the Grand X Max's 6-inch 1280 x 720 HD screen along with an enviable 3,200mAh battery.

Round back users will find an 8MP camera. Turn it over, and a 1MP snapper awaits.

Memory is set at 1GB of RAM and up to 8GB of internal storage, however microSDHC support brings that figure up to a potential 32GB. A decent 1.2GHz Qualcomm processor keeps the Grand X Max humming along.

The Grand X Max offers up to 6.5 hours of talk time and 860 hours of standby time, but you'll have to palm a 6.38 x 3.27 x 0.31 inch frame to burn through the hours.

Should the Grand X Max remind you of a remote control, you're not far off base. The phone comes with Peel Smart Remote, a personalized recommendation app that turns the Grand X Max into a TV remote.