What up, G? LG Optimus G finally goes on sale in the UK

The elusive LG Optimus G Android handset has finally gone on sale in the UK, through independent retailer Expansys.

The 4.7-inch superphone was revealed to the world way back in August 2012, but the Koreans have shown scant appetite for the UK market, partly due to what it called an "immature" 4G network.

However, it seems the company's icy attitude towards Blighty may be melting with the 1.5GHz quad-core, Android 4.1 Jelly Bean device available now for the SIM-free price of £469.

The Optimus G is 4G-ready, meaning 4GEE subscribers will be able to harness next-gen speeds, meaning faster uploads of shots taken with the Optimus G's 13-megapixel camera.

Bad timing

However, it's questionable just how much interest the device will generate at this stage, given how the Android stakes have been raised in recent months.

Since the phone was announced, the HTC One, Sony Xperia Z and Samsung Galaxy S4 have all arrived on the scene, making the Optimus G seem a little 'old hat'.

LG itself also announced the Optimus G Pro handset at MWC in February, which offers a 5.5-inch, full HD display and a faster 1.7GHz processor, so this device is already a generation old.

Hopefully, now the spectrum auction is out of the way and universal 4G coverage is in the pipeline, LG will be a little more prompt with its big UK launches. Otherwise it risks becoming obsolete on these shores.

