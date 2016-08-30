The Xperia X Compact could be Sony's most exciting phone in years

We've always been fans of Sony's Compact range, as the phones rank among a tiny number that combine small screens with flagship specs, and it looks like the upcoming Sony Xperia X Compact will be no exception.

A GFXBench listing for the phone, spotted by telefoonabonnement.nl, reveals that the Xperia X Compact has a Snapdragon 820 processor and 4GB of RAM, which is the same spec as flagships like the HTC 10 and LG G5. Yet unlike those phones the X Compact apparently has a small 4.6-inch 1080 x 1920 screen.

The listing also states that the Xperia X Compact will have 53GB of storage, though this is likely a mistake, with 32GB being more likely, and that it will have a 15MP (though likely actually 16MP) rear camera and a 7MP (which will probably be 8MP) front-facing one.

The Sony phone we've been waiting for

We've heard some of these specs rumored before and they point to a phone which could be the most exciting entry in the X range, given that it's rare to find a smaller Android handset with such a strong offering.

The Sony Xperia Z5 Compact from 2015 was arguably the last true small screen Android flagship and if these specs are accurate then the Xperia X Compact will be a significant upgrade, as the Z5 Compact has just a 720p screen, 2GB of RAM, an older Snapdragon 810 processor and a 5.1MP front-facing camera.

The rear camera on the Z5 Compact was 23MP, but as Samsung has proved so well with the 12MP Galaxy S7, megapixels aren't everything.

In fact, while impressive, the Z5 Compact was still a step down from the normal Sony Xperia Z5, but the Xperia X Compact looks to be a no-compromise handset.

So if you've been waiting for a small phone with big specs this could be it, and it's likely almost here, as we're expecting to see the Xperia X Compact at IFA 2016, which starts in just a few days.