Telstra has sold more than 100,000 iPhone 5s since launch

While it doesn't quite compare to the five million iPhone 5s sold by Apple worldwide after opening weekend, today Telstra boss David Thodey confirmed that Telstra had sold 100,000 of the iHandsets since they went on sale on September 21.

The Apple haul means that Telstra now has 600,000 4G-enabled devices using its network around the country.

Speaking at the Telstra AGM in Melbourne today, Thodey also confessed that the iPhone 5 launch day was the biggest trading say the telco has ever experienced.

Bigger network on the way

With Telstra's 4G network only covering 40 per cent of the population at the moment, Thodey also took the opportunity to confirm that the company is working to expand its LTE coverage to 66 per cent by the middle of 2013.

With more than 13 million Australians already using Telstra mobile services, the expanded LTE network should help the company keep, if not extend, its lead over rivals Optus and Vodafone.

