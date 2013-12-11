Samsung set to bring KitKat joy to Ace 3, S4 mini and more

Owners of the Samsung Galaxy S4 mini and Galaxy Ace 3 may be getting a new year treat with news that their handsets could be upgraded to Android 4.4 KitKat in 2014.

A leaked internal document passed to Sam Mobile shows both handsets on a lengthy list of devices apparently due to be tested for the KRT16 update.

Both handsets are considered "mid-range" so there was always a chance of them getting the Android 4.4 update, but the inclusion of the older Galaxy Ace 2, among others, is more of a surprise.

In the past Android handset manufacturers have tended to reserve such updates for higher-end models like the Galaxy S3 and Galaxy S4.

One of the biggest features that Google has been pushing with Android KitKat is its ability to run on devices with as low as 512MB RAM, a move seen to try and reduce the amount of Android segmentation.

Low-end devices under testing (credit: sammobile)

Alongside the S4 mini and Ace 3, the older yet decent Samsung Galaxy S3 mini as well as the Ace 2 and super cheap Galaxy Fame. The update for these Samsung handsets is far from confirmed though, as it's still "under investigation".

Whilst we await the slew of budget KitKat handsets which will hit the market during 2014, support for lower end handsets thus far has been noticeably short. The only budget handset with Android KitKat announced is the Google owned Moto G.

We'll continue to keep our eyes peeled for further information on the Android 4.4 KitKat update, so keep checking back.

Via The Mobile Blog.