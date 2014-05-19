Samsung Galaxy S5 Prime shows off its premium coat in multiple leaks

There's little doubt that the Samsung Galaxy S5 Prime is coming, and these new photos may show off what we can expect from the flagship's premium form.

An anonymous tipster has sent Phone Arena three pictures of an S5 in a new aluminium body, although the black rear of the phone is still dimpled.

Other than that, there's not a lot of difference to the standard S5, although a QHD screen is currently tipped to be making an appearance on the Prime.

Credit: Phone Arena

Optimum Prime

Meanwhile, TK Tech News claims it's got its hands on some pre-production handsets of the S5 Prime, although the design here is different, with a dimple-less rear.

In one video we can see that the phone sports a less-than-expected 1080 x 1920 resolution, making us a tad suspicious that this is the real deal.

As the voice behind the hands acknowledges, it's possible that this could also be a pre-production model for the S5 Active - the model ID SM-G870A certainly seems to suggest that - although aluminium seems an odd choice for a rugged handset.

Plus, with the S5 already being dustproof and waterproof, we're not yet convinced than an Active version makes a lot of sense.