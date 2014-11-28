Samsung Galaxy Note Edge release date confirmed for UK

You can now pre-order the unique Samsung Galaxy Note Edge from Carphone Warehouse, with the handset going on sale on December 12 - that's later than the previously rumoured launch date of November 28.

If you're looking to get it from Carphone Warehouse on contract it's available from £58.50 per month with no upfront cost. If you want it SIM-free then you're looking at shelling out £749.95.

That might seem pretty steep, but the Galaxy Note Edge comes with a number of unique features. The most obvious is the wrap-around touch screen. This gives you access to a curved screen along one edge that displays apps, alerts and other features.

The screen is Super AMOLED and Quad HD resolution, while the handset also has a 3.7MP front-facing camera and a 16MP rear snapper.