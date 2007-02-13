3GSM 2007: Three HTC Windows Mobile newcomers

Windows Mobile device specialist HTC announced its new smartphone line-up in Barcelona this morning, with three new devices set for release this quarter.
Topping the line-up is the HTC Advantage (X7500), an HSDPA equipped mini-laptop style device with a detachable Qwerty keyboard and touchscreen control. As reported by Tech.co.uk in January, this will be sold first in the UK as the T-Mobile-branded Ameo.
Key features include:
- Windows Mobile 5.0 operating system
- 3G HSDPA
- Wi-Fi
- Intel PXA270 624Mhz processor with ati Graphic Chip W2284
- 8GB HDD, plus 256MB ROM and 128MB RAM.and miniSD card expansion
- Detachable full Qwerty keyboard
- GPS with TomTom NAVIGATOR 6 Sat Nav software
- Windows Mobile suite of apps including support for Microsoft Outlook Mobile, Internet Explorer Mobile, Office Mobile, Direct Push email and Windows Media Player
- Stereo Bluetooth and 3.5mm jack
- 3G video calling and downloads
HTC also took the wraps off a new device, the S710, that combines the form factor of candybar-style smartphone with a clever slide-out Qwerty keyboard. First glimpsed yesterday by Tech.co.uk at Microsoft's Windows Mobile 6 launch here at 3GSM, the S710 will debut on Orange in the second quarter as the SPV E650.
Key features of the S710/SPV E650 include:
- Windows Mobile 6.0 operating system
- Quad-band GSM/GPRS/EDGE
- Wi-Fi
- Slide out Qwerty keypad
- 2-megapixel camera
- 2.4inch display
- Windows Mobile Standard suite of applications, including full Internet Explorer Mobile web browser, Windows Media Player, Direct Push email support and HTML email viewing.
- 201MHz TI OMAP 850 processor
- 64MB RAM and 128MB ROM plus MicroSD card support