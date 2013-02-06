Motorola RAZR M munching on Jelly Bean update

Lovers of the smaller form factor, the wait for Jelly Bean is over.

Motorola is pushing out version 4.1.2 of the Android OS to owners of the RAZR M from today, following approval by Telstra earlier this week. This follows the same update for RAZR HD owners in December.

First in line

The notification for the update should be automatic, but if patience is not a virtue you possess, you can try to manually request the update. Go into Settings on the phone, select About Phone then Software Updates. This is not unmetered data though, so make sure you are close to Wi-Fi.

The update will catapult the RAZR M from the ICS Android build to the latest and greatest, with new features including improved Voice Search, Google Now, enhanced notifications and speed tweaks across the system.