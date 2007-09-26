New all you can eat web packages from O2

O2 today announced three new all you can eat bolt-on web packages for its contract and pay-as-you-go customers. Available from 1 October, the new unlimited data plans target those who want to make the most of the internet using their O2 phone.

O2 Web Bolt On is available to PAYG and contract customers for £7.50 per month. This package suits those who just want to browse the web on the go and send emails. There's a fair usage policy stating that you can't use more than 200MB per month, which works out to viewing around 1,400 web pages per month.

For those on an O2 contract who want to connect their handset to a computer or use a data card, O2 offers the O2 Web Max package for £30 per month. This unlimited offering is subject to a fair usage policy which is set above 3GB usage per month. Business users also get 30 minutes of free WLAN included.

O2 customers who prefer to browse the web while their email is pushed to their handset via their BlackBerry device can opt for the Unlimited BlackBerry package. For a fixed cost of £10 per month, customers get unlimited access to the internet on BlackBerry, with a fair usage policy which operates above 200MB.

"O2 has a whole range of devices which provide a great mobile internet experience such as the Xda Orbit, BlackBerry and, of course, the Apple iPhone - and now we are offering unlimited Bolt Ons to help our customers do what they want without worrying about the bill," said Sally Cowdry, director of marketing at O2.