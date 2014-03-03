HTC One KitKat update suspended in the UK following user difficulties

UK-based HTC One owners forced to wait months for the Android 4.4 KitKat update to hit their device, are dealing with more frustration after the company pulled the update due to difficulties.

In a statement, the Taiwanese manufacturer said it was "temporarily suspending" the update due to the unspecified problems being experienced by users.

Some who have already downloaded the update are complaining of poor battery life, but it is unclear whether this is the extent of the difficulties.

The company told Android Central: "We are aware that a limited number of HTC users are experiencing difficulties with the KitKat update.

"As a result, all FOTA updates have been temporarily suspended. HTC is committed to providing customers with the best possible mobile experience and we are working hard to resolve the issue quickly."

Successor imminent

The UK was not among the first wave of European countries to receive the update in January and the company only announced the KitKat for British HTC One owners last week...

With the One's long-awaited successor, the 'All New HTC One' due later this month, the company hopes to have the 'difficulties' resolved in time for its big media event on March 25.