Google: Flash for Ice Cream Sandwich yet to be released

Update: Adobe has confirmed that it will indeed be releasing Flash Player for ICS.

It said in a statement sent to Pocket-Lint, "Adobe will release one more version of the Flash Player for mobile browsing, which will provide support for Android 4.0, and one more release of the Flash Linux Porting Kit -both expected to be released before the end of this year."



And that's your lot - after Android 4.0 support, there will be no more versions of Flash Player built by Adobe, although it will continue to offer "critical bug fixes and security updates".

Google has confirmed that Ice Cream Sandwich lacks Flash support and will continue to do so until Adobe makes the necessary updates to the software.

Despite Adobe deciding to axe Flash for mobile devices, the company is still expected to make the media-friendly format work for the Samsung Galaxy Nexus, currently the only ICS phone around.

A Google spokesperson said, "Flash hasn't been released for ICS yet so as far as we know, Adobe will support Flash for ICS."

No flash in this pan

There's no mention of a timescale for the Flash release, however, but we'd imagine that Adobe is all over it, especially as we're anticipating a slew of ICS-toting devices to launch over the coming months.

The lack of Flash support didn't escape our attention during TechRadar's indepth Samsung Galaxy Nexus review.

At first it was upsetting to discover that we couldn't even download the plug-in from the Android Market – but once we discovered the missing Flash compatibility didn't stop the web browsing experience on the handset being wonderful, we dried our eyes and got on with our lives.

From SlashGear