BlackBerry Leap jumps into the UK, tries to act a bit trendy

The BlackBerry Leap is now available for pre-order in the UK for £199 SIM-free, targeting 'young power professionals' rather then general consumers.

In terms of specs the Leap is similar to the first ever BlackBerry 10 device, the Z10, with a 5-inch HD display, 1.5GHz dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB internal storage, microSD slot, 8MP rear camera and 2MP front snapper.

The battery has been given a boost in the Leap, up from 1800mAh in the Z10 to 2800mAh here, although it does miss out on NFC.

Hop, step and a jump

It's the BlackBerry 10.3.1 operating system which is the main talking point, with a heavy business focus that makes it clear this device isn't one for the teenagers on the street.

The Leap joins the BlackBerry Classic and BlackBerry Passport in the Canadian firm's revitalised line up and devices will land in hands from April 24.