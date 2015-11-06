Best Sony Xperia Z5 accessories

Was spending hundreds on the Sony Xperia Z5 not enough of a bank account battering for your liking? Why not siphon off a bit more of your life savings with these accessories?

We jest: accessories aren't just a way for companies to make an extra buck off you. They can let a phone radically extend its tendrils into your life. And while that may sound terrifying, we might as always just lean into it. Mobiles rule our worlds, folks.

From fancy cases to speakers and accessories that'll turn your Sony Xperia Z5 from Android phone to movie jukebox, here's our pick of the best Z5 extra bits.