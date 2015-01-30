2015's dark horse superphone will launch on February 2

The impressive Saygus V2 appeared at CES 2015 and proved it was the best smartphone you've probably never heard of. A pre-order price of $549 for the device has now been announced, but you'll want to be quick.

Saygus is expecting a lot of attention for its new handset, with the pre-order registration period being extended to midday on Monday February 2. Pre-orders will officially commence at 11:59pm MST on the same day from Saygus' website.

Those who are organised enough to pre-register before they pre-order won't just get a special introductory price, which is $50 off the standard $599 cost, but will also get an extra battery and a customised replaceable glass screen protector.

Coming worldwide

Although the prices and times of the pre-order are rather US specific, we've had it confirmed that the Saygus V2 will be available worldwide as a GSM unlocked variant.

There will be a limit of 10 units per customer, so it seems like Saygus is confident it has a hit on its hands.

From what we saw at CES 2015, it could be right to expect as much. The Saygus V2 will come with a 5-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, a massive (removable) 3100mAh battery (that can last 50% longer than phones with similar batteries) and a Snapdragon 801 chipset.

The rear-facing camera will be a 21-megapixel snapper, with the front camera boasting of an almost just as impressive 13-megapixel sensor.