Philips new monitor range includes a massive, superwide 49-inch screen

Philips is showing off a large range of monitors at IFA 2018, and while there are plenty of stylish screens on show, there are also a few that really stand out from the crowd.

For example, the huge Philips 499P9H is a superwide curved screen that measures an immense 49-inches.

Its 32:9 aspect ratio fills your vision, and it comes with some nifty features, including a USB-C dock, Windows Hello-compatible webcam for logging into Windows 10 using facial recognition, and a ‘Zero Power Switch’ to save electricity.

Philips also showed off its 276C8, 278E9Q, and 328E9F monitors, which are ultra-slim frameless monitors that offer an ‘edgeless’ design that maximises screen real estate.

A monitor for console gamers

Philips is also offering a closer look at its Philips Momentum 436M6VBPAB monitor. This is the first screen in the Momentum series, which are monitors aimed at console gamers.

So, it offers 4K resolution, Quantum Dot technology, Adaptive Sync, 4ms response time and Ambiglow Lighting.

It’s also the first display in the world to achieve the VESA DisplayHDR 1000 standard, which offers more lifelike and vibrant images with increased brightness and depth.

Further information about these screens is a bit thin on the ground, but we’ll try to test some of them out while we’re at IFA 2018.