Philips launches new range of compact budget projectors for 2020

Philips has unveiled a new series of compact budget projectors for the US and Europe, with more premium features than ever making its way to the NeoPix projector range.

The NeoPix Easy 2+, Prime 2 and Ultra 2 are successors to the Easy, Prime and Ultra LCD models released last year – and with the cheapest Easy 2+ model retailing at just $149 / €149, there's a very low price barrier to getting one of these low-cost beamers into your home.

The new models add in a number of premium features previously only seen in Philips' premium PicoPix range too.

The Easy 2+ and Prime 2 models both offer HD resolution (720p, 80-inch max projection), while the higher-spec Ultra 2 packs in support for Full HD (1080p, 65-inch max projection). The Prime and Ultra models both pack in a new smart TV operating system with pre-loaded apps, as well as Bluetooth connectivity and "Wi-Fi Dual Band for maximum speed". Both projectors support four-corner correction and digital zoom for optimized placement on a screen or wall too.

The Easy 2+ misses out on the new smart OS – meaning you'll need to plug in a content source via USB, micro SD or HDMI – but does ramp up the brightness to twice the number of lumens as the original Easy model. There's even a 3.5mm headphone jack to plug in external speakers too. It can project an image of up to 65 inches.

The Prime 2 retails at $199 / €199, whereas the Ultra 2 retails at a slightly pricier $329 / €329. All three new models are available from November 2020.

Get what you pay for

These NeoPiX projectors don't have the truly premium features of the best projectors out there; there's no 4K capability for one, and certainly nothing like HDR. However, if you're after a quick and easy AV solution for your home, or a gift that won't cost the earth, then the NeoPix range might be just what you're after.

