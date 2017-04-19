Panasonic’s new travel compact has 4K video and a tilting screen for selfies

Panasonic is bolstering its travel zoom compact camera range with the Lumix ZS70 (known as the TZ90 outside the US).

Replacing the Lumix ZS60 / TZ80, the ZS70 / TZ90 features the same versatile 30x optical zoom, equivalent to 24-720mm, but key differences are a new sensor and a tilting screen.

Panasonic has managed to cram even more pixels onto the sensor, boosting the resolution from 18.1MP to 20.3MP. It'll be interesting to see how image quality performs, as the increase from 12MP on the ZS50 / TZ70 to 18MP on the ZS60 / TZ80 actually had a negative effect in low light.

There's 4K video capture, while the ZS70 / TZ90 also has Panasonic's 4K Photo function, allowing you to capture shots at 30fps and then extract stills at 8MP equivalent resolution.

To take advantage of all 20 million pixels it's possible to shoot at up to 10fps, while the ZS70 / TZ90 promises a 0.1-second AF speed, along with a range of AF functions that include Touch AF, 49-point AF and Low Light AF.

The 3.0-inch touchscreen display now tilts forwards away from the body for those wanting to shoot selfies – it'll automatically enter into self-shot mode.

As well as the rear display there’s an also an 0.2-inch, 1,166k-dot EVF (electronic viewfinder), giving you the flexibility to compose your images however you like.

The Lumix ZS70 / TZ90 will be available from June priced at $449.99 / £399, with Australia pricing to be confirmed.