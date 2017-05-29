Panasonic EX750 and EX600 TV series brings cinema experience to your home

At an event in New Delhi, Panasonic India has unveiled a new 2017 line-up of 4K Ultra HD TVs along with the UA7 sound system. The TV line-up comprises of EX750 and EX600 series, which consists of 4K TVs with screen sizes ranging from 43-icnh to 65-inch. With this launch, the Japanese conglomerate aims to capture 10% market share in the 4K TV segment by the end of FY17-18.

Speaking about the particulars, the expensive and the most elegant of all is EX750 flagship model with 65-inch 4K Ultra HD screen. It will be selling for Rs. 3,10,000. Its new cinema display with 4K Hexa Chroma Drive Pro, Panasonic’s Original Revolutionary Colour Processing Technology, provides a vivid color reproduction with a wide color range, resulting in an ultimate 4K viewing experience as well as a theater experience.

The EX750 is equipped with 550nits Super Bright Panel, HDR1000 and is powered by the same Studio Colour HCX2 processor. It consists of 4 HDMI Terminals, 3 USB ports. It comes with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi. The 'Switch Design,' with Swivel functionality, on the Panasonic 65” EX750 offers the perfect viewing angle and gives plenty of options of where you can place your television. Overall, watching on this 65-inch monster will be a treat to eyes.

On the other hand, EX600 series consists of three models: 55-inch, 49-inch, and 43-inch screen sizes priced at Rs. 1,78,900, Rs. 1,41,000, Rs. 78,900 respectively. All of them are designed to provide Smartest user experience, allowing users to access all their entertainment content in one place. They house 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB terminals. The interior frame is elegantly crafted with a Switch Design pedestal that allows the stand width to be adjusted according to preference.

On purchase of EX750 65-inch, EX600 55-inch, and Ex600 49-inch models, you will get a new UA7 all-in-one sound system for free.