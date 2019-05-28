Oppo Reno 10x Zoom with shark-fin camera launched in India starting at Rs 39,990

Oppo Reno has arrived at the Indian shores with its shark-fin camera that's capable of 10x hybrid zoom. The Reno series was unveiled just a month back with two phones, the Oppo Reno and Reno 10x Zoom. These phones are flagship-grade by all means as they pack powerful internals that lets them go up against the very best.

Oppo Reno and Reno 10x Zoom pricing and availability

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is priced at Rs 39,990 for the 6GB RAM variant that comes with 128GB storage. The top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost Rs 49,990.

The regular Oppo Reno with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 32,990.

The phone is already up for pre-orders on Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm Mall, Snapdeal and Tata Cliq and will go on sale for the first time on June 7.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom specifications

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED screen without any cutouts for a notch. It allows a 93.1% screen-to-body ratio and gives the display an 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It supports the full range of DCI-P3 colour gamut making it a good option to consume content on. The phone's display is topped with a layer of Gorilla Glass 6 for added protection. It is also home to an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Reno 10x Zoom has a glass back which is treated with matte blasting technique to give it a glossy finish. The phone will be available in Jet Black and Ocean Green finishes.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 640 as its GPU. This is paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot to expand the storage by upto 256GB.

It runs on Android 9.0 Pie based ColourOS 6.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom has a triple camera setup which consists of a primary 48MP sensor with an f/1.7 aperture, a secondary 13MP telephoto lens that supports 5x optical zoom and an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The primary camera supports PDAF and Laser autofocus along with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

The 16MP selfie camera is housed in a motorized module that pops-up like a shark-fin when the front-camera is triggered.

In addition, the phone has stereo speakers with Dolby Audio, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom has a 4,065mAh battery at its disposal and supports 20W fast charging via VOOC adapter that's provided in-the-box.

Oppo Reno specifications

The regular Oppo Reno has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution like the 10x Zoom variant. It is powered by Snapdragon 710 chipset with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 616 GPU. This is backed by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Reno has a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a secondary 5MP depth sensor. On the front, it's got the same camera as that of the other variant.

It comes with a smaller 3,765mAh battery and supports 20W fast charging. Oppo Reno also comes in Jet Black and Ocean Green hues to choose from.